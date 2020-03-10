Scindia along with others likely to join BJP tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Mar 10 (ANI): Jyotiraditya Scindia, who resigned from the Congress earlier today, is likely to join the BJP on Wednesday.

According to sources, Scindia and other Congress MLAs, who tendered their resignation, are likely to join the BJP tomorrow.

Scindia's decision to leave the Congress was followed by the resignation from 22 party MLAs loyal to him.

Before tendering his resignation, Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah.

The party expelled Scindia for anti-party activities. The young leader in his resignation letter said that it was time "to move on." (ANI)

