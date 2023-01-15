Scindia flags off direct flight between Kolhapur and Bengaluru

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Vijay Kumar Singh inaugurated a direct flight from Kolhapur to Bengaluru on Saturday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Saturday.

In his inaugural address, Scindia said that focusing on the development and progress of Kolhapur, an investment of 245 crores is finalized for the construction of a new airport terminal, expansion of the runway, and the establishment of an ATC tower.

Furthering the vision and mission of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi to connect every corner of India, with the inauguration of this route Kolhapur is connected with Hyderabad, Tirupati, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and today, India's silicon capital Bengaluru.



The minister further emphasized that with the commencement of this connectivity, new opportunities will arise and benefit the people of both cities.

Singh congratulated the people of Kolhapur for getting this connectivity, which will help in boosting business, trade, and tourism in the area.

The inauguration was graced by Prof. Sanjay Sadashivrao Mandlik, MP, Lok Sabha, and Shri Ruturaj Sanjay Patil, MLA - Kolhapur South. Besides, SK Mishra, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, R. K. Singh, Principal Advisor, IndiGo, and other dignitaries from MoCA, AAI, IndiGo, and local administration from Kolhapur were also present. (ANI)

