Scindia inaugurates IndiaOne Air's Regional Connectivity Scheme flights for Jamshedpur-Kolkata

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday virtually inaugurated IndiaOne Air's Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) Flight Operations for Jamshedpur-Kolkata under the UDAN scheme.

"IndiaOne Air is an example of the UDAN Yojana how airlines were getting shut down one after the other in 20 years, three new airlines have come to the fore. There were only 74 airports in the country till 2013-14, there are 147 airports today. 1.15 crore such people who have never undertaken flight service have been benefited through this UDAN Yojana. 2.15 lakh flights were operated," Scindia said in his addressing.

The Minister lauded the inauguration of the route and said that it is a landmark step in regard to the small aircraft scheme.



"A landmark step that we're starting with inauguration of a route in J'khand, especially with regard to the small aircraft scheme introduced last year. This is basically for sub-26-seater aircraft, including helicopters," he said after the launch of the commercial flight.

"UDAN 4.2 round devoted completely to regional and last-mile connectivity. Out of 184 routes, we've given 16 to helicopters, almost 50 to sea-planes and another 118 to small aircraft. This route today which is being inaugurated, Jamshedpur-Kolkata is an extremely important route," Scindia added.

He said that for the first time officially operationalised for scheduled airlines Jamshedpur airport and under the UDAN scheme, there's viability cap funding which makes it economical for people who travel between the 2 cities between a range of Rs 2500-2600 in 9-seater Grand Cessna aircraft. (ANI)

