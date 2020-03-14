"Scindia joined BJP as he was insecure about his future in Congress"

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress on Saturday said that Jyotiraditya Scindia left the party and joined Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) because he was insecure about his future in the party.

"It is sad to see Jyotiraditya Scindia leaving the party. He was insecure about his future in Congress, hence he left the party and joined the BJP. He thought his career will be finished in Congress. He did not leave the party for farming distress. 'Kami to sab ki khalti hai lekin poorti bhi sabki hoti hai' (Someone's absence is felt, but can be compensated as well)," Ramnivas Rawat, Working President of Madhya Pradesh Congress said while addressing a press conference.

"Around 70 lakh farmers have been benefited from farm loan waiver in the state. Mandsaur incident in which several farmers lost their lives, happened in Shivraj Singh's tenure, now Scindia has joined him," he added.

Rawat said that Scindia will not get respect in BJP.

He said: "On Thursday Shivraj Singh used 'Vibhishan' Word for him, I leave it to him whether he takes it as a compliment or insult. But in India, nobody names his child as 'Vibhishan', since it holds a negative connotation. We talked to Scindia. He was given immense respect in the party. He was given many posts in the party. He will not get respect in BJP."

Speaking upon the future prospects of the Kamal Nath government, Rawat said: "In an unconstitutional act, BJP held hostage to our MLAs. Speaker of the Assembly has issued notice to the rebel MLAs to come and resign without any pressure. Around 10 MLAs are not in the mood to resign. They are being forced for resignation."

22 Congress legislators resigned from the party following Scindia's resignation earlier this week, putting the Kamal Nath-led government in crisis. (ANI)