Scindia joining BJP will provide strength to PM Modi, party: Yashodhara Raje

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Jyotiraditya Scindia's aunt and BJP MLA Yashodhara Raje Scindia on Wednesday said that the arrival of his nephew into the saffron fold will provide more strength to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party.

"The arrival of my nephew (in BJP) will provide even more strength to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in politics at the centre. The heavyweight of Congress is in BJP, now. It will strengthen the party," Yashodhara Raje told ANI.

She also alleged that the Congress was unable to utilise the potential of Jyotiraditya, forcing him to quit the party. "Congress party was not able to use his capabilities and tested his patience and tolerance. When it became unbearable he left Congress. All rebel MLAs are loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia. This is not political loyalty it is loyalty towards our family. It can not be purchased at any cost," she added.

Expressing happiness over Jyotiraditya joining the BJP, she said: "I am happy about his decision to join the BJP. We were always loyal to the party since its inception and our brother Madavrao had only left the BJP when he was forced due to circumstances at that time. This step had led to a division in the family. However, Jyotiraditya's step has ended our differences. We are one now."

Commenting on the ongoing political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh, she said: "It is a good opportunity for the BJP to form the government in the state. People want Shivraj Singh Chouhan as their Chief Minister. We fell short of a majority in 2018 Assembly polls but unlike power-hungry Congress, we did not take support from Independent SP and BSP MLAs."

Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP, a day after he ended his 18-years-old association with the Congress party.

BJP President JP Nadda inducted Jyotiraditya into the party at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

The resignation of Jyotiraditya, and his loyalist MLAs, has plunged the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh into a turmoil. (ANI)

