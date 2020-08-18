Scindia meets Sumitra Mahajan in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday met former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan at the latter's residence in Indore.

He also went to the residence of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. Since Vijayvargiya is in West Bengal, his son and MLA Aakash Vijayvargiya welcomed the BJP leader.

Scindia reached Indore on Monday for the first time after joining the BJP. Cabinet Minister Tulsi Silavat and other leaders including MP Shankar Lalwani and BJP workers arrived at the airport to welcome Scindia.

"The scale on which I saw corruption here, I have not seen such records in at least my 20 years of political life. This is the reason why 22 MLAs took the historic decision to act against the corrupt, tyrannical and duplicitous government by working for the people, on the ground," said Scindia.

Scindia said all BJP workers will work on the ground and expressed confidence that the people are also standing with the party.

"I have been a public servant since 2002 and will continue to be one. Our goal in life should be not to get into the game of getting the chair (power) but to win the hearts and respect of the public," said Scindia. (ANI)

