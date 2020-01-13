SCO Secy General Vladimir Norov arrives in India on 4-day visit to attend Raisina Dialogue 2020

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Secretary-General of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Vladimir Norov arrived here on Sunday on a four-day visit to attend the Raisina Dialogue 2020 to be held next week.

The visiting dignitary will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Monday, MEA said in a statement.

During his stay, the dignitary will also meet and interact with representatives from business chambers FICCI and hold an interaction at India Startup Initiative on Tuesday.

On Wednesday noon, Norov will further participate in a panel discussion at the Raisina Dialogue which is scheduled to be held between January 14 to 16 and promises to be a mega show amid the presence of foreign ministers from across the globe.

The highest number of foreign ministers, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and his counterparts from Iran, Morocco, Maldives, Bhutan, Australia, South Africa, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia and Uzbekistan, will be attending the event.

The Raisina Dialogue, organised by MEA and leading think-tank Observer Research Foundation since 2016, is a multilateral conference committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. Every year, global leaders in policy, business, media and civil society are hosted in New Delhi to discuss cooperation on a wide range of pertinent international policy matters.

This year's Dialogue titled 'Navigating the Alpha Century' is structured as a multi-stakeholder, cross-sectoral discussion, involving heads of states, cabinet ministers and local government officials as well as major private sector executives, members of the media and academics.

Following this, the dignitary will also meet Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and will emplane for his country on Thursday, January 16. (ANI)

