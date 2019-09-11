Representative Image
Scolded for playing PUBG, Class X student commits suicide

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 18:12 IST

Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): A 14-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at his residence after he received a scolding from his family members for playing an online game -- PUBG -- said the police on Wednesday.
New Port Police Inspector Raghu said that the deceased, who is identified as B Lohith, lived with his parents in Pedda Korada area of Visakhapatnam. The parents took the child to the hospital where he died during the treatment on Tuesday.
The teenager took the extreme step when his family members scolded him for playing the online game. Feeling distressed by the scolding, the teenager committed suicide by consuming poison at his residence, said police.
Soon after the incident, the parents took the child to a hospital where he died while receiving the treatment.
The matter surfaced after the New Port police received the information that a boy in the locality had committed suicide.
PUBG or 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' is an online multiplayer game where about 100 players fight it out in free for all combat where the sole survivor emerges victorious. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 18:32 IST

