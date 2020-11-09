SCR develops software for online monitoring of LHB coaches

Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], November 8 (ANI): South Central Railway (SCR) developed a new software prototype for integrated online monitoring of Linke Hofmann Bush (LHB) coaches.

The newly developed integrated online monitoring software will enhance the safety of train movements and will help in avoiding enroute detachments and extending the life of rolling stock parts.



"This Software Prototype will continuously measure and record data points for online monitoring of Axle Box Bearings and Wheel Slide Protection Device ( WSPD ) by making use of the Data Analytics in making the train journey safer and avoiding en route coach detachments," the SCR release said on Sunday.

The integrated online monitoring system has been installed in LHB coaches and will monitor the WSPD and Axle Box temperature of LHB coaches on a continuous basis through a mobile application and will send an alert in case of any fault noticed for timely preventive corrective action.

The integrated online monitoring system has been developed by the in-house team of Tirupati Coaching Depot. (ANI)

