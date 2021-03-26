Scrap dealer's wife wins Rs 1 cr, first prize of Punjab State Dear 100 Monthly Lottery

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 25 (ANI): Asha Rani, wife of Baghapurana's scrap dealer, has won the first prize of Rs one crore under Punjab State Dear 100 Monthly Lottery.

The lucky winner on Wednesday submitted the ticket and required documents to the State Lotteries Department for encashment of the prize, according to a statement issued by the Punjab government.

Expressing happiness over winning the first prize, Asha (61) said, "I had never thought in my wildest dreams that one day I will become a crorepati. It is a dream come true for me and my family."



She said that her husband has a scrap shop at Baghapurana in Moga district and both her sons are also working in the shop.

Speaking about the future planning, she said that first of all, they will build a new house with the prize money as the existing house is very congested for her family and the remaining amount will be utilised for expansion of her family business. This bumper prize money will be a great help to tide over financial worries, she added.

An official spokesperson of the Punjab State Lotteries Department said that Asha Rani has submitted the documents today. The lotteries department officials assured the winner that the prize money will be credited to her account soon. (ANI)

