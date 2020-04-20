Scrap the Rs 30,000 Cr Central Vista, instead of deducting 40% from salaries of frontline warriors, Armed Forces: Surjewala

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday urged the Centre to scrap the Rs 30,000 crore Central Vista instead of allegedly cutting the salaries of the COVID-19 frontline warriors and others working in government jobs as a contribution to the PM CARES Fund.

"Dear PM, Instead of deducting 40% from the salaries of our warriors like Doctors-Health Workers, Army-Navy-Airforce officials, and others, why don't you scrap the Rs 30k crore Central Vista and 30% Govt expenditure? Indians have done all you asked and more. Now it is your turn!" the tweet by Surjewala, which also included snippets from English dailies to substantiate his claims read.

This is, however, not the first time that Opposition leaders have raised the demand for scrapping or suspension of the Central Vista beautification project.

Earlier this month, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi gave five suggestions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight against COVID-19, including ban on government ads, suspension of the Central Vista beautification project and official foreign tours of President and ministers.

The central vista, located in the heart of the national capital, extends from Rashtrapati Bhawan to India Gate and is a tourist attraction. (ANI)

