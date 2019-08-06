Congress MLA from Raebareli, Sadar, Aditi Singh while speaking to ANI on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI)
Congress MLA from Raebareli, Sadar, Aditi Singh while speaking to ANI on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI)

Scrapping of Art 370 a historic decision, shouldn't be politicised: Congress' Aditi Singh

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:19 IST

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 06 (ANI): Hailing the central government's move to scrap Article 370 as a "historic decision", Congress MLA Aditi Singh on Tuesday said the decision should not be politicised.
"I am in absolute support of the decision (to scrap Article 370). It will help in integrating Jammu and Kashmir into mainstream India. It's a historic decision. It should not be politicised. In my capacity as an MLA, I welcome this decision," Singh told ANI.
The Raebareli Sadar legislator, however, expressed apprehensions about the situation in Kashmir.
"My views are above the party line. Though we are little apprehensive about the situation in Kashmir due to a complete lockdown there. This issue is an issue of national interest," she said.
Taking a different stand as compared to that of her party's on the Centre's move to scrap Article 370, Singh had on Monday tweeted, "United we stand! Jai Hind #Article370."
Her tweet drew flak with a netizen commenting "You are Congressi," on her post. She, however, hit back at the Twitter user saying, "Main Ek Hindustani hoon (I am an Indian)."
Senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi had also welcomed the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, saying 'a mistake of history has been corrected.'\
"Ram Manohar Lohia Ji under whom I had political training was always against this Article. A mistake of history has been corrected today, albeit late," Dwivedi, who was considered close to party leader Sonia Gandhi a few years ago, had told ANI on Monday.
The Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of the country from buying property there. It further proposed that the state be bifurcated into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the resolution in Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that came into force immediately. (ANI)

