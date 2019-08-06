Scrapping of Art 370 a historic decision, shouldn't be politicised: Congress' Aditi Singh

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:50 IST

Nothing to do with those who dont have history of J-K: Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday slammed those who supported the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of the Article 370 and stated, he has nothing to do with people who were unaware of the history of Jammu and Kashmir.