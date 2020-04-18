Screening of entire Lovely Professional University campus shall be completed by today evening: Spl. Chief Secretary, Punjab

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 18 (ANI): The screening of the entire Lovely Professional University campus shall be completed by today evening, said KBS Sidhu, Spl. Chief Secretary, Punjab on Saturday.

"Thereafter, Administration shall be focusing on the PG accommodations around the complex, which are estimated to be housing approximately 1500 LPU students," he said in a tweet.

Sidhu also informed that no further positive test report has come in Kapurthla district.

This comes after the Punjab Department of Higher Education issued a show-cause notice to Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar for the violation of lockdown norms.

"It has come to light that inspite of all the instructions issued by the government and ignoring the gravity of the situation and jeopardizing the life of about 3200 people and thousands of others to which infection can spread, you did not shut down completely. Considering the highly infectious nature of the disease and despite the fact that there was sufficient time for you to send all students to their respective homes from March 13 to March 22, but for no reasons, you continued with the functioning of the university and the hostels and made no effort to send them to their homes," said the State Higher Education Department in its show-cause notice. (ANI)

