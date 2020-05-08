Screening of migrant labourers conducted in Delhi before boarding special train to Bihar

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Medical screening of migrant labourers, who are going back to their native homes in Bihar, have been conducted and all arrangements are in place to send back them safely via 'shramik special train' which will leave from Delhi for Muzaffarpur in Bihar, said Sohan Lal, Executive Magistrate, Yamuna Sports Complex (Shelter Home) on Friday.

A 'shramik special train' is scheduled to leave from Delhi for Muzaffarpur at around 3 pm today.

"Yesterday, the medical screening of migrant labourers have been conducted by three teams of doctors here at Yamuna Complex. We are giving them food and making them aware of social distancing and other measures to fight against COVID-19. The 'shramik special train' will leave at 3 pm. We will be sending them to the railway station via bus. We are giving them food and two bottles of water for the journey," Lal told ANI.

"We are maintaining social distancing in every activity. We will do their thermal screening once again before sending them. During this, if mild symptoms are found in people, they would be stopped and isolated. We will give them their medical certificate too before they board the bus," Lal added.

Speaking to ANI, several migrant labourers expressed their happiness over the arrangements made by the government for sending them back to their homes.

"I went to Anand Vihar from where police sent me a shelter home near Red Fort. I have been there for over a month. There was no inconvenience of any kind there but now I want to go home. I am thankful for the government for sending me back," said Munna Kumar, one of the migrant labourers.

Another migrant labourer, Rupesh Kumar, said, "I have been stranded in Delhi since lockdown. I was living in a shelter camp and they brought me here. I am happy that the government is making efforts to send us back. I will prefer to live at my home until the lockdown is lifted. If the situation becomes normal, we will come back again."

The development comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted permission for movement of the stranded people, including migrant labourers, workers, students, tourists and provided the procedure for the same.

The lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended by another two weeks with some relaxations. (ANI)

