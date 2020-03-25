Scribe who attended Kamal Nath's presser tested positive for COVID-19

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): A journalist who was present during the floor test at the Madhya Pradesh Assembly has tested positive for coronavirus, according to sources.

"A journalist has tested positive for coronavirus in Bhopal. He was present during the recent floor test at the Assembly and the press conference by former Chief Minister Kamal Nath when he announced his resignation," the sources said.

They added that the journalist's daughter, who had returned from London on March 17, has also tested positive for the virus.

However, the journalist's wife, son and domestic helpers have tested negative, the sources said.

According to a recent update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 562 positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country. (ANI)

