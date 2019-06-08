Script of iSmart Shankar gets leaked on Instagram; complaint lodged with police

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 (ANI): Famous Tollywood director Puri Jagannadh's Puri Connects has filed a complaint with the Cybercrime Police, claiming that the script of their movie titled "iSmart Shankar" got leaked on social media.

In the complaint, the associates of the company have alleged that on June 6, they saw that the part of their movie's script was uploaded on Instagram on the page under the name 'Buzz' basket.

When the company associates contacted the admin of the page -- Murali Krishna -- he allegedly demanded money and threatened to upload the whole of the script, if the company associates did not give in to his demands.

"We have registered a case and also taken the suspect Murali Krishna into the custody. We are investigating into the matter, and are in the process of gathering technical evidence to initiate action against the suspect," said KCS Raghuvir, Additional DCP, Cyber Crime. (ANI)

