SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday.
SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday.

SC's decision on quota in promotion wrong: Ram Gopal Yadav

ANI | Updated: Feb 10, 2020 19:14 IST

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Monday said that the Supreme Court's decision stating that quota in promotions in government jobs is not a fundamental right, is "wrong" and "against the Constitution".
Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "This decision of the Supreme Court is wrong. I know what is written in our Constitution and this decision is against our Constitution."
The Supreme Court had on Friday said that reservation in promotions for government jobs is not a fundamental right. The top court also said the states cannot be directed to provide promotions to the members of the SC/ST community. (ANI)

iocl
iocl