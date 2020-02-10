SC's decision on quota in promotion wrong: Ram Gopal Yadav

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Monday said that the Supreme Court's decision stating that quota in promotions in government jobs is not a fundamental right, is "wrong" and "against the Constitution".

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "This decision of the Supreme Court is wrong. I know what is written in our Constitution and this decision is against our Constitution."

The Supreme Court had on Friday said that reservation in promotions for government jobs is not a fundamental right. The top court also said the states cannot be directed to provide promotions to the members of the SC/ST community. (ANI)

