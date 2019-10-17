Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi while speaking to ANI on Wednesday (Photo/ANI)
SC's verdict is best solution on Ayodhya issue for both minority and majority: Abhishek Singhvi

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 06:10 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday stated that the Supreme Court's verdict is the best solution to the Ayodhya debate for both minority and majority.
"I am a firm believer that the best solution to what is a very fractious issue in this country, the Ayodhya debate, both for minority and for the majority, is the Supreme Court's verdict," said Singhvi.
"The government may try its best but even if it does a good thing, it won't be acceptable and the same goes for the opposition as well. So, a court's verdict, either way, is an excellent idea," he added.
Singhvi's remarks come hours after the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions in connection with the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute case.
The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, reserved the judgement, after a marathon of 40 days of hearing in the case.

It is expected and very likely that the judgement would be pronounced by the top court between November 4-17, as the CJI is going to retire on November 17.
The four other judges, in the five-judge Constitution bench which heard the case, were - Justices Sharad Arvind Bobde, Ashok Bhushan, D Y Chandrachud and S Abdul Nazeer. (ANI)

