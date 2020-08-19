SC's verdict proves we were correct, Mumbai Police behaved in illegal way: Bihar DGP on SSR case

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court's decision to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant Singh Rajput case and said that today's verdict has proved that Bihar Police was "correct" and Mumbai Police behaved in an "illegal way".

"I am very happy. The Supreme Court's order has strengthened the trust people have in the Court and has assured the nation that justice will be delivered in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case," the DGP said while speaking to media in Patna.

"Today's verdict has proved that Bihar Police was correct. The way Mumbai Police behaved was illegal," he added.

Holding that the FIR registered in Bihar's Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to investigate the case.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)