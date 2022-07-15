SC/ST welfare panel asks Education Dept to file FIRs against Delhi schools refusing to admit EWS students

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The SC/ST Welfare Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Thursday asked the Education Department to register FIRs under the Juvenile Justice Act against private schools refusing to admit students from economically weaker section (EWS).

Vishesh Ravi, Chairman of SC/ST Welfare Committee said, in a statement that, "On the instructions of the committee, the Education Department had issued show cause notices to private schools refusing to take admission of EWS students. Even after the notices, some private schools have not taken admission of EWS students and have not given stationery to them."

"Therefore, we have instructed the Education Department to take stern action against the schools that do not adhere to the government's rules in accordance with the Chief Minister's orders," he stated.

The 'show cause notices' were issued to GD Salwan School, Salwan School, SD Public School, Ramjas Public School, JD Tytler School and other private schools on the instructions of the Chairman of SC/ST Welfare Committee.

According to the Committee, these schools refused to take admission of students under the EWS quota. These schools were also not providing free stationery, books and uniforms to the students coming under EWS as per rules.



It is to be noted that, the ST/ST Welfare Committee had received complaints from parents of such students from all around Delhi who are disturbed that their children were not being given EWS admission or free school supplies.

On the basis of this, the Committee held its first meeting on May 30, 2022, and during that meeting, the committee's chairman gave instructions to the education department's officials.

Based on the directions of the committee, the education department had issued show cause notices to the schools for defaulting in this case.

Now it has been observed that many private schools still refused to accept EWS students and did not offer any free stationery even after the warning was sent, said the Committee.

The Committee chairman instructed the officials of the education department to issue show cause notices in accordance with the DSEAR Act of 1973 against all private schools that refuse to admit EWS students and do not provide free books and school supplies to EWS children in accordance with the law.

He recommended filing FIRs under the Juvenile Justice Act for misconduct against private school administrators who harassed students in the EWS-DG category. (ANI)

