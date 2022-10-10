Scuffle between delivery boy, security guard in Noida housing society, both arrested

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): A security guard of a housing society in Noida and a food delivery man were arrested after a scuffle broke out between them on Sunday over entry into the premises, according to the police.

The arrests were made after a purported CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.



The incident that took place in the housing society under Sector 39 police station limits, was captured in the CCTV camera installed in the society, which showed both of them indulging in a barehand fight followed by use of a stick amid the drizzle.

The incident is the latest episode in many such incidents taking place with the security guards in the housing societies.



The delivery man, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ashutosh Dwivedi, was associated with Zomato and was identified as Kabir Singh while the guard of the society was identified as Ram Vinay.

"A delivery boy associated with Zomato went to deliver food to a housing society where the security guard did not allow him to enter after which a scuffle broke out between them," said the police official on Sunday.

Both have been arrested under section 151 of the IPC. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier in August, a woman was arrested after being captured on video abusing a security guard in a housing society in Noida.

The woman was identified as Bhavya Rai who was caught on video misbehaving and abusing the security personnel in Jaypee Wish Town, Noida Sector 128.

The police, upon receipt of the complaint from the security guard, registered a case and arrested the woman. (ANI)

