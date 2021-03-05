Representative image
Scuffle between Indian, foreign cadets at IMA Dehradun

ANI | Updated: Mar 04, 2021 23:20 IST


Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India] March 4 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between the Indian and foreign cadets undergoing pre-commission training at Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, sources told ANI.

According to the IMA sources, the case is being probed and followed-up as per regulations governing the Academy.
"A scuffle involving Gentleman Cadets undergoing pre-commission training at Indian Military Academy, Dehradun occurred on the night of March 3-4. The case is being probed and followed-up as per regulations governing the Academy," they said. (ANI)

