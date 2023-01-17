Scuffle over buying meat from shopkeeper leads to stone pelting in UP's Aligarh; 2 injured

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Two people suffered injuries during stone pelting, following a scuffle, which broke out between some people over buying meat from a shop in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, officials said on Monday.



As per police, a brawl happened between some people at a meat shop with the shop owner, near Sarai Sultani Police Chowki, under the Sasni Gate Police Station limits which escalated to stone pelting, leaving two injured.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to the hospital.





"Stones were pelted after a scuffle broke out between some people over buying meat from a shop in Aligarh Some people went to a meat shop. An argument happened between the people and the shopkeeper and later stone pelting happened in which two people were injured," Aligarh District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh told ANI.

"The matter is being looked into from all angles. The shopkeeper and the customers are from different communities. Names of some people have come to the fore. The situation is under control and the investigation is being done," he added.



Notably, after getting the intimidation, teams from different police stations reached the spot and took the situation under control.

Police's investigation into this matter is underway.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

