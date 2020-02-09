SDM accused of orchestrating attack on his own office sent to police remand

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Anil Sapakale, who was nabbed for orchestrating an attack on his own office was sent to police remand till February 11 by a local court here on Saturday.

"SDM Anil Sapakale was produced in the court today. He was sent to police remand till 11 February," said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jayaraj Kuber.

"His voice sample will be collected, and he will be questioned. Mobile recordings were found in connection with the case and voice samples of other accused are also being collected," he added.

Earlier, ASP Kuber led team recovered the weapons including country-made pistols and baseball bats used in the alleged attack and also arrested the accused.

According to police, the SDM took the help of Amit Singh, Arjun Srivastava, Javed Akhtar among others to execute an attack on the office premises and then highlighted the matter in order to frame an innocent person -- Abhay Bhadauria.

It has come to light that Bhadauria has a business rivalry with another individual Pushpendra Singh Gautam. Gautam also helped the SDM Sapakale in carrying out the attack.

Masked miscreants had entered the SDM office premises on February 5. The miscreants had opened fire in the office and also vandalised the vehicle of the official. (ANI)

