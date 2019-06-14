SDM in Amroha makes culprits plant saplings as they get bail

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): The Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Naugawan Sadat in Amroha district, Mangeram Chauhan introduced an innovative way to contribute towards nature by asking those under arrest to plant trees while securing their bail.

The officer, after seeking permission from the district collector, introduced this unique initiative. The initiative involves giving a target of planting five trees to those who are securing their bail and even their guarantors are asked to plant one tree.

In case, the person wants to plant them in his home, farm or animal shelter, then they are required to give in writing the place where they will be planting the tree.

Later on, a team from the Revenue Department goes to the person's place and verifies whether the person has planted them or not. Also, those, who do not have a place in their house, are assigned a government land to do so.

Chauhan also strongly feels that the people who come under arrest due to disputes are given a positive message through this initiative and that the anger or negativity which they may hold inside due to their disputes can go away.

In addition to this initiative, the public which comes to the SDM's office to register complaints and raise disputes or for normal discussions are also asked for their commitment to plant a particular amount of trees after the discussions and the record of the same is kept.

Chauhan further added, "All the trees that are planted under the initiative will be tracked through geo-tagging and their condition will also be monitored".

This, he feels, will help to make some contribution towards conserving nature and it will help compensate in some way for the adverse impact caused by rapid deforestation over the years. (ANI)

