SDM issues show-casue notice to govt wine shop in Vasant Vihar

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Vasant Vihar on Tuesday issued show-cause notice to the manager of 'Government Wine and Beer Delhi Tourism Shop' in the area after a large number of people gathered there on Monday and violated social distancing norms.

The reopening of liquor stores is subject to certain conditions. People had started to flock outside alcohol shops since the wee hours on Monday anticipating to buy their preferred choice of booze.

On Tuesday, long queues were observed at several liquor stores in the national capital, including a kilometre-long queue at a shop in Desh Bandhu Gupta Road and Chander Nagar area and a government liquor shop in Jhandewala area.

In Laxmi Nagar, positions of people in the queue have been written on their hands to avoid any trouble.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that it would become difficult for the Delhi government to function during the lockdown for long as the economy is in peril.



"The revenue has fallen from Rs 3,500 crore in April month of the previous years to Rs 300 crore this year. How will the government function?" Kejriwal had said during a video conference on May 3, a day before the relaxations, including the opening of liquor stores, came into effect.



Later on, the Delhi government imposed a "Special Corona Fees" of 70 per cent tax on the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of liquor, which is applicable from this morning. (ANI)

