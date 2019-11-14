Rohtang Pass and Marhi areas of Kullu district received heavy snowfall on Thursday.
SDM Manali issues warning following heavy snowfall

Nov 14, 2019

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The sub-divisional magistrate of Manali on Thursday instructed the police in the Marhi area to get all vehicles back to Gulaba to avoid being stuck at the Rohtang pass, due to heavy snowfall in the area.
Earlier today Rohtang Pass and Marhi areas of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh received heavy snowfall.
There has been heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Uttarakhand in the past few days.
According to IMD, scattered to fairly widespread rain and snow along with isolated heavy precipitation is likely to take place over Himachal Pradesh during the next 48 hours. (ANI)

