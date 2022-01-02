SDMA restricts boating at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh amid rising cases of COVID-19

Chandigarh [India], January 2 (ANI): Amid rising COVID-19 cases, State Disaster Management Authority, Chandigarh has restricted activities like boating at Sukhna Lake except from 5.00 AM to 9.00 AM and from 6.00 PM to 8.00 PM from Monday to Saturday w.e.f January 3, 2021, said order by SDMA.

However, Sukhna Lake will remain closed every Sunday, added the order.

"State Disaster Management Authority is hereby ordering that all the activities including Boating will remain closed at Sukhna Lake except from 5.00 AM to 9.00 AM and from 6.00 PM to 8.00 PM from Monday to Saturday, during which morning/evening walkers/ visitors will be allowed with the proper covid protocol," stated the SDMA's order.



"The police will ensure that the visitors/morning/evening walkers at lake follow the covid protocol strictly, failing which challans will be issued. However, Sukhna Lake will remain closed every Sunday. This order shall come into force with effect from 03.01.2022 and will be applicable until further orders," it added.

Any breach of this order shall invite action under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code along with other applicable laws.

Earlier on Sunday, the SDMA also informed that all restaurants including hotels, coffee shops, eating places in Chandigarh will now operate with 50 per cent of capacity.

Meanwhile, India reported 27,553 new COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,525 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 460 cases, followed by Delhi with 351. (ANI)

