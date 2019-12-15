SDMC, Delhi Fire Service jointly organise training programme on fire safety

New Delhi [India], Dec 15 (ANI): In collaboration with South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), Delhi Fire Service on Sunday organised a public training programme on fire safety at Ambedkar Stadium.

In the training programme, more than 15000 personnel participated and learnt about various safety measures and techniques.

This is known to be the largest training programme conducted by any fire service in India.

Recently, multiple fire incidents were reported in the national capital. A few days ago in a major fire tragedy at Anaj Mandi factory, 43 people lost their lives in the city. (ANI)

