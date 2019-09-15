SDMC intensifies efforts against use of polythene bags, issues 350 challans in 10 days

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): In a bid to intensify efforts to ban single-use plastics, South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Saturday announced that it had issued challans worth more than eight lakh in the last 10 days.

"During the last 10 days in all four zones, around 3800kg polythene bags have been seized, around 350 challans worth fine of Rs 8,10,000 have been issued for possessing polythene bags. In all, 590 properties were inspected to find out the quantity of polythene bags stored there," read a press release by South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

SDMC further informed that the body has distributed more than 35,000 pamphlets in various markets to disseminate information against the use of polythene bags and its harmful effects.

The municipal body has also appealed to the residents to avoid using polythene bags and use paper, jute and cloth bags as an alternative for shopping and for other occasions. (ANI)

