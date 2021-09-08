SDMC introduces Delhi's first web-enabled workflow system 'PRICE'

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Wednesday introduced a web-enabled workflow system 'PRICE' (Project Information and Cost Estimation) to ensure online preparation of estimates, modification and approval of administrative and technical sanctions of buildings.

The system was introduced by SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan along with SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and Deputy Director-General of National Informatics Centre Rachna Shrivastava.

Speaking on the occasion, Suryan said the PRICE will lead to the preparation of estimates of buildings in an efficient and transparent manner and also help in their speedy approval which reduces delay in issue of administrative and technical sanctions and ensures transparency and accountability.



"The higher authority in the workflow can view the estimate and return for correction (online) while file history will be maintained for all estimates and quick retrieval of data. It will also help in the auto-generation of administrative and technical sanctions while issuing sanctions and have the facility for creating observed data (OD) or non scheduled items, generation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) and administrator-interface to manage users, seats and assign roles," he added.

The mayor further emphasised the need to develop online modules and platforms for services and works which come under the jurisdiction of South DMC for farther, faster, cheaper and deeper deliveries of the same.

SDMC commissioner Bharti further elaborated PRICE and said that the system is a complete e-platform solution for the management of all public works. He added that the SDMC is the only agency in the national capital that has introduced this system and a total of 521 estimates have been created, 487 administrative sanctions and 435 technical sanctions so far have been done through this system.

The commissioner also thanked the team of officials from Kerala for their assistance to the SDMC officials for the successful implementation of the system. (ANI)

