SDMC reserves Punjabi Bagh crematorium ground for bodies of COVID-19 victims

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday reserved crematorium ground in Punjabi Bagh for the bodies of COVID-19 victims in the view of surging cases of the virus in the national capital.

"With the increase in number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Delhi, the crematorium ground in Punjabi Bagh has been reserved to cremate bodies of COVID-19 victims," Bhupender Gupta, Standing Committee Chairman South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said.

Delhi reported 1,501 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of coronavirus cases in the metropolis to 32,810.

A Delhi Government health bulletin said 48 persons have died due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

India on Wednesday reported a spike of 9,985 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 count to 2,76,583, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

