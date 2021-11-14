SDMC resumes 'Neki Ki Deewar' in Delhi's Dwarka to help underprivileged

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Saturday resumed its initiative 'Neki ki Deewar' to help the needy by providing them with clothes and shoes free of cost throughout the year.



The initiative came to a halt last year due to the COVID-219 pandemic.

Under this initiative, people from underprivileged sections receive used clothes and shoes donated by the locals.

The philanthropic inventive 'Neki Ki Deewar' was started by SDMC on November 11, 2018. (ANI)

