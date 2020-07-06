SDMC signs MoU with Indian Oil, NTPC for Waste to Wealth Plant at Okhla landfill site

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): In a bid to achieve the target of 100 per cent waste management, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited to set up a pilot project for waste to wealth plant at Okhla landfill site.

The project is expected to be completed in one year. (ANI)

