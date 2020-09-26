SDPI blocks highway in protest against agriculture bills

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], September 26 (ANI): Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), along with Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (DSS) and Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha blocked the Shivamogga Davangere highway to protest against the passage of agriculture reform bills in parliament.

Speaking to ANI, Saleem Khan, Shivamogga district president, SDPI, said the protest was organised in solidarity with the numerous farmers' protest across the county.

"All the seven bills that the Central government passed in this monsoon session are anti-farmer, anti-labour, and anti-Dalit. We are protesting in solidarity with all the farmers across the country," he said.



He said his party is demanding that the Central government revoke all the bills.

"We are also demanding that the government take the amendments back, or we'll stage larger protests across the country," he said.

The Karnataka Youth Congress, under the leadership of Dakshina Kannada district Youth Congress president Mithun Rai also protested in Mangalore today, against the agriculture sector reform bills passed by Parliament and the Karnataka Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020. (ANI)

