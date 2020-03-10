Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 10 (ANI): Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader Mohammed Iqbal was brutally attacked by a group of unidentified miscreants here on Tuesday.
Iqbal suffered a serious head injury and was rushed to a hospital.
Currently, he is undergoing treatment at a government hospital here.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
SDPI leader attacked in Coimbatore, undergoing treatment
ANI | Updated: Mar 10, 2020 18:51 IST
