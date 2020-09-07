SDRF comes to rescue of man who falls ill in Kedarnath

Kedarnath (Uttarakhand) [India], September 7 (ANI): A member of the temple committee who fell ill was rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and taken to hospital on a stretcher and then by a helicopter, said Kedarnath police station on Monday.

Kedarnath police said that 32-year-old Santosh Trivedi fell ill and was rescued and carried on a stretcher from Shri Kedarnath to Lincholi by SDRF. After that, he was taken by a helicopter to Dehradun for his treatment. (ANI)

