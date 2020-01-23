SDRF conducts mock drill to assess disaster preparedness in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): As a step to assess the disaster response preparedness of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), mock drills were conducted across Uttarakhand on Thursday.

The teams of SDRF have been deployed in different parts of the state for carrying out rescue operations during natural calamities.

As part of the drill, the SDRF teams were taught the ways to respond to emergency situations like road accidents, earthquakes, landslides and rescue operations.

All the necessary equipments were provided to the team for mock drills.

The purpose of the mock drill was to increase and improve the work efficiency to reach the site at the earliest.

To start a rescue operation and practice the use of equipment was also addressed during the mock drill.

The drill was conducted under the guidance of Commandant SDRF, Trupti Bhatt. (ANI)

