SDRF continues searches in landslides in Uttarakhand's Tanga village

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 22 (ANI): The search operation of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) continues in the landslide incident in which 11 people have been missing in the Tanga village.

SDRF said, "Three of its teams are undertaking the search work in Pithoragarh, Askot and Almora."

According to the SDRF, the dog squad team is also sent for the search. Till late evening on Tuesday, four bodies were taken out, said SDRF. (ANI)