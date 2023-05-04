SDRF is instrumental in saving lives, property: Himachal CM

Shimla( Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): Appreciating the efforts of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) for undertaking various rescue operations during disasters, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday that this Force has shown excellent performance in the past few months and its dedication and efficiency have been instrumental in saving lives and property during natural calamities.

The Chief Minister launched the Flag, Logo, and Uniform of the Himachal Pradesh SDRF here on Thursday. He also flagged off 10 Vehicles of SDRF on the occasion.

He said that being a hilly State, Himachal Pradesh is a disaster-prone. The launch of HP SDRF's new Flag, Logo, Uniform, and Vehicles reflects the Force's commitment to serving the people of the state with dedication and devotion. This launch represents a significant step forward in the state's disaster management capabilities, said the Chief Minister.



The newly launched resources will enable the HP SDRF to serve the people of Himachal Pradesh more effectively.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said that SDRF is a recently established force that has been efficiently serving the citizens of Himachal Pradesh in the past few months and has three companies located in Shimla, Mandi, and Kangra with its current manpower of 183 personnel.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, MLAs Ravi Thakur, I.D. Lakhanpal and Suresh Kumar, ADGP Law and Order Abhishek Trivedi and Head of SDRF and Superintendent of Police Ilma Afroz were also present. (ANI)

