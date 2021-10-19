SDRF rescues 22 devotees stuck in incessant rainfall while returning from Kedarnath temple

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], October 19 (ANI): State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) along with Uttarakhand police on Monday rescued 22 devotees stuck at Jungle Chatti amid incessant rainfall, while returning from Kedarnath Temple, said SDRF.

The tourists were shifted to Gauri Kund, added SDRF.

One 55-yr-old devotee, who was facing difficulty in walking, was shifted on a stretcher, as per the SDRF.



SDRF Sonprayag received information late on Monday from outpost Sonprayag that some tourists were stranded near Jungle Chatti.

On the above information, the SDRF rescue team immediately left for Jungle Chatti and rescued the tourists amid torrential rain and thunder.

According to the India Meteorological Department rains have been pre

(ANI)

