Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Three people were rescued after the vehicle they were travelling got stuck in the snow near Barkot town here on Friday.
A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued the three people who were stuck in the vehicle, which had slipped on the road due to snow. (ANI)
SDRF rescues 3 people after their vehicle gets stuck due to snow in Uttarkashi
ANI | Updated: Jan 31, 2020 16:44 IST
