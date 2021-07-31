SDRF restored Early Warning System at Joshimath, Uttarakhand

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], July 31 (ANI): An Early Warning System (EWS) has been reinstalled in Raini village of Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Saturday by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team.

EWS is a set of capacities needed to generate and disseminate timely and meaningful warning information of possible extreme events or disasters like floods, earthquakes, and tsunamis.

As soon as the danger mark is reached due to monsoon rains, the information will be conveyed to the general public through sirens. With the help of these sirens, the areas around the river can be evacuated immediately in five to seven minutes.



Earlier, after the Tapovan disaster, EWS was installed by SDRF teams. It has been re-established so that the concerned area can be evacuated at the earliest.

SDRF team has also coordinated with Raini and other concerned village heads. The team has created awareness among the residents regarding the alarming system.

Earlier, in April. a glacier burst incident had taken place at Joshimath in Chamoli leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation. The incident recorded a total of eight casualties where 38 people went missing. (ANI)

