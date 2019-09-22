Sea cucumbers weighing 200 kg seized in Tamil Nadu, 10 held

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Sea cucumbers weighing around 200 kg, meant to be smuggled, was seized at Mandapam beach here today, police said.

The Mandapam Coastal Security police have arrested ten people from Ramanathapuram district for their alleged involvement in the gathering and smuggling of the banned marine animal.

The investigation into the matter is underway.

Sea cucumbers, classified as endangered species and their harvest banned under the Wildlife Protection Act, are in demand in South-East Asian countries. (ANI)

