Sea water incursion continues in Kochi's Chellanam on second day

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 21 (ANI): The sea incursion in Chellanam, a coastal village in Kochi, continued for the second consecutive day as sea water entered the residential areas on Monday.

Already facing the onslaught of coronavirus, the village which is a containment zone and has over 200 cases of the disease has been battered by the sea water which has flooded the region.

According to reports, giant waves had destroyed a house and inflicted partial damage to almost a dozen other houses in the region. Local leaders claimed that this time the sea water has entered even those areas which used to be unaffected in the past years.

It is important to note that the work to build a sea protection wall using geotextile tubes has remained stalled for the past three years due to various reasons. (ANI)

