Sealdah Railway Station wears deserted look in view of Janata Curfew

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): The ever-bustling crowded Sealdah railway station on Sunday wore a deserted look due to 'Janata Curfew' called in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to fight against the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The foot-falls were drastically reduced and trains were stationed in the yards devoid of any passengers.

Some people were seen with their luggage stranded at the station, while some paying attention to the announcements made by the station authorities.

Some of the passengers were caught unaware as they boarded train elsewhere or were on long-journey trains. Many of them showed their support to the curfew but expressed their helplessness to avoid the situation.

"I was coming from Mumbai. Kolkata is my home-town. I am in problem so came back here," said Rajeev Mandal, while speaking to ANI.

"I was on the express train. The idea of Janata curfew is good for the country but I am helpless," said another passenger Sujit Sarkar.

The RPF officials were seen checking passengers with thermal scanners.

The Indian Railways have also cancelled all passenger train operations in the country till March 31 in the wake of the pandemic.

However, to ensure the supply of essential commodities, the movement of goods trains remains unchanged. (ANI)

