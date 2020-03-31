Search on for 157 people who participated in Tablighi Jamaat: UP Police

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Search for 157 people of the state, who had participated in Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz, Nizamuddin in Delhi is being on, said Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday.

This comes after several people who participated in the religious gathering in Delhi tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We are not certain of the number but it is estimated that 1500-1700 people had assembled at Markaz building. 1033 people have been evacuated so far - 334 of them have been sent to hospital and 700 sent to quarantine center. Total 24 positive cases have been found," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said earlier in the day.

India has recorded 1,117 active COVID-19 positive cases. So far, 32 people have died of COVID-19. (ANI)

