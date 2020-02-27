Search on to arrest Man who opened fire on Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Shahrukh, the suspect who opened fire at police personnel during violence in North-East Delhi on Monday, has not been arrested, clarified Delhi Police sources on Thursday.

According to the sources, the search for Shahrukh is still underway.

On Monday, the police had identified the man in a red T-shirt, who had opened fire at the police, as Shahrukh.



At least 38 people, including a police Head Constable and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in the North-East areas of Delhi.



Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Crime Branch, Delhi Police to investigate the violence. (ANI)

