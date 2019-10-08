Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sukhvinder Singh speaking to ANI in Firozpur, Punjab on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Search operation launched after drones spotted along India-Pakistan border in Punjab

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 17:09 IST

Firozpur (Punjab) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): A search operation was launched in the region after a drone was spotted by BSF on Monday night near HK tower Hussainiwala border here.
"BSF spotted the drones last night. Initially, the drone was seen flying on the other side of border but later it was also spotted entering the Indian side. Out SWAT team and BSF are involved in the search operation", Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sukhvinder Singh told ANI.
He also stated that search operation was carried throughout the night and intelligence inputs will be used to ascertain more information about the incident.
"The operations were carried out at night as well and we are doing them again now. We will be using intelligence inputs to ascertain which side the drone came from," Singh said.
The drone was seen flying from the Pakistan side of the border from 10 pm to 10:40 pm and it crossed the Indian border at 12:25 am. Later, BSF officials informed their seniors and Punjab Police.
Last month, Punjab Police had launched a probe to account for the weapons consignment apparently smuggled into India from Pakistan across the border by the two drones recovered near the India-Pakistan border over the period of last month.
According to an official statement from the Punjab police, "Police teams are ascertaining the links of the terror groups involved in sending these drones from Pakistan."(ANI)

