Search operation underway to rescue leopard in Telangana's Ranga Reddy

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], May 14 (ANI): A rescue operation is underway at Ranga Reddy district for an injured leopard who was spotted by the locals on the National Highway-7 (NH-7) at Kattedan area under Mailardevapalli police station limits on Thursday, an official said.

"The leopard was seen by the locals at around 8:15 AM on the NH-7. When the officials reached the spot, the wild cat ran into the nearby open place of the highway. The rescue operation by the police and forest officials is on," said DCP Shamshabad, Prakash Reddy while speaking to ANI.

Notably, the rescue team, which includes the Nehru Zoological park officials, will be using drone cameras to spot the leopard. (ANI)

